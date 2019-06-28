Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Nature's Saebom & Sunshine reveal a new side in 'I'm So Pretty' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Nature's Saebom and Sunshine revealed a new side in the latest teaser images for 'I'm So Pretty'.

Saebom and Sunshine are running with the same summer theme, but they've livened it up with a lush backdrop. Nature's 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty' drops on July 10 KST.

Check out the latest teaser images below, and stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Nature
  2. SAEBOM
  3. SUNSHINE
  4. IM SO PRETTY
1

Eunbean886 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

wow, this Saebom looks so much alike FAVORITE's Saebom

