Nature's Saebom & Sunshine reveal a new side in 'I'm So Pretty' teaser images

Nature's Saebom and Sunshine revealed a new side in the latest teaser images for 'I'm So Pretty'.
Saebom and Sunshine are running with the same summer theme, but they've livened it up with a lush backdrop. Nature's 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty' drops on July 10 KST.
Check out the latest teaser images below, and stay tuned for updates.
