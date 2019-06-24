Nature's Saebom & Sunshine say 'I'm So Pretty' in comeback teaser images

Rookie girl group Nature is making a comeback this summer with their 1st mini album, 'I'm So Pretty'!

First up in Nature's individual comeback photo series are members Saebom and Sunshine, proving that they're just as pretty as their album title! This will mark Nature's full group comeback in approximately 8 months, since their 2nd single album 'Some & Love' in November.

Stay tuned for more teaser images of the Nature members coming soon, leading up to their full comeback on July 10!