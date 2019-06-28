Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXO's D.O reveals teaser image for upcoming 'SM Station' track 'That's Okay'

AKP STAFF

EXO's D.O has revealed the teaser image for his upcoming 'SM Station' track "That's Okay".

In the teaser image, a cartoon figure smiles as he contemplates a cactus plant. As previously reported, "That's Okay" is the next release from 'SM Station 3', and it's described as a gentle pop R&B song with acoustic guitar, minimal drum rhythm, and lyrics written by D.O. It's also his final release before his official military enlistment on July 1 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

Songzhumei2 pts 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

SM is so mean to D.O., even don't makes a MV for his song.

