EXO's D.O has revealed the teaser image for his upcoming 'SM Station' track "That's Okay".
In the teaser image, a cartoon figure smiles as he contemplates a cactus plant. As previously reported, "That's Okay" is the next release from 'SM Station 3', and it's described as a gentle pop R&B song with acoustic guitar, minimal drum rhythm, and lyrics written by D.O. It's also his final release before his official military enlistment on July 1 KST.
Stay tuned for updates!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
33
11
Posted by1 day ago
EXO's D.O reveals teaser image for upcoming 'SM Station' track 'That's Okay'
EXO's D.O has revealed the teaser image for his upcoming 'SM Station' track "That's Okay".
1 5,977 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment