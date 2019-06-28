EXO's D.O reveals teaser image for upcoming 'SM Station' track 'That's Okay'

EXO's D.O has revealed the teaser image for his upcoming 'SM Station' track "That's Okay".



In the teaser image, a cartoon figure smiles as he contemplates a cactus plant. As previously reported, "That's Okay" is the next release from 'SM Station 3', and it's described as a gentle pop R&B song with acoustic guitar, minimal drum rhythm, and lyrics written by D.O. It's also his final release before his official military enlistment on July 1 KST.



Stay tuned for updates!



