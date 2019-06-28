Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

179

58

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BTS band together in 'Heartbeat' MV for 'BTS World' OST

AKP STAFF

BTS have dropped their music video for "Heartbeat" for the 'BTS World' OST!

In the MV, the BTS members are living separate lives until they band together to fulfill their ultimate dream. "Heartbeat" is a track from the OST for the group's new interactive game 'BTS World' by Netmarble, which launched on June 26 KST.

Watch BTS's "Heartbeat" MV above!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. HEARTBEAT
  3. BTS WORLD
43 38,181 Share 76% Upvoted

31

Daxel518 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Damn, did not expect this at all.

Really good song.

Dope MV, Jin needs to start acting in some dramas.

Share

1 more reply

20

DisplayName975611 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Both song and MV are soo beautiful <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Sulli
Sulli splits up in haunting 'Goblin' MV
2 hours ago   4   2,609
BTS tops global ticket chart
5 minutes ago   0   32
Sulli
Sulli splits up in haunting 'Goblin' MV
2 hours ago   4   2,609
Kim Chung Ha
[MV & Album Review] Chungha – 'Flourishing'
14 hours ago   1   1,440

allkpop in your Inbox