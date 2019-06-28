BTS band together in 'Heartbeat' MV for 'BTS World' OST

BTS have dropped their music video for "Heartbeat" for the 'BTS World' OST!
In the MV, the BTS members are living separate lives until they band together to fulfill their ultimate dream. "Heartbeat" is a track from the OST for the group's new interactive game 'BTS World' by Netmarble, which launched on June 26 KST.
Watch BTS's "Heartbeat" MV above!
