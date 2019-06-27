Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Male anti-fan seen laughing and ripping up fan notes written by Koo Jung Mo fans + netizens respond

AKP STAFF

Anti-fans can do some strange things in the name of hate. 

Fans have been putting up fan letters on an ad that promotes 'Produce X 101' trainee Koo Jung Mo at Sinnonhyeon Metro Station. However, these notes were ripped in half and a bystander stated that they saw a male anti-fan rip the notes up while smiling and laughing. 

Netizens have been commenting on the rude behavior saying: 

"Is he deranged?"
"What a psycho."

"Why... what fault do his fans have?"

"Chills..."

"He's really insane to the point he should go to a hospital." 


Apparently, after ripping the notes in half, the anti-fan then began to stick the torn halves back on the advertisement again while laughing more. What do you think of this behavior? 

  1. misc.
4 3,096 Share 56% Upvoted

1

Alice192,921 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Anti-fans scare me so much, I always end up thinking about how Yunho was poisioned by one

Share

0

Nouchh41 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Poor JungMo </3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
18 hours ago   209   1,283,728
GOT7
GOT7 appears on 'Good Day New York'
2 hours ago   1   1,892
GOT7
GOT7 appears on 'Good Day New York'
2 hours ago   1   1,892

allkpop in your Inbox