Male anti-fan seen laughing and ripping up fan notes written by Koo Jung Mo fans + netizens respond

Anti-fans can do some strange things in the name of hate.

Fans have been putting up fan letters on an ad that promotes 'Produce X 101' trainee Koo Jung Mo at Sinnonhyeon Metro Station. However, these notes were ripped in half and a bystander stated that they saw a male anti-fan rip the notes up while smiling and laughing.

Netizens have been commenting on the rude behavior saying:

"Is he deranged?"

"What a psycho."

"Why... what fault do his fans have?"

"Chills..."

"He's really insane to the point he should go to a hospital."





Apparently, after ripping the notes in half, the anti-fan then began to stick the torn halves back on the advertisement again while laughing more. What do you think of this behavior?