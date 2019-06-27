Male anti-fan seen laughing and ripping up fan notes written by Koo Jung Mo fans + netizens respond

Anti-fans can do some strange things in the name of hate.
Fans have been putting up fan letters on an ad that promotes 'Produce X 101' trainee Koo Jung Mo at Sinnonhyeon Metro Station. However, these notes were ripped in half and a bystander stated that they saw a male anti-fan rip the notes up while smiling and laughing.
Netizens have been commenting on the rude behavior saying:
"Is he deranged?"
"What a psycho."
"Why... what fault do his fans have?"
"Chills..."
"He's really insane to the point he should go to a hospital."
Apparently, after ripping the notes in half, the anti-fan then began to stick the torn halves back on the advertisement again while laughing more. What do you think of this behavior?
