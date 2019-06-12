Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 days ago

'Laws of the Jungle' & 'Grand Budaguest' confirm B.I will be entirely edited out of broadcasts

Immediately after former iKON leader B.I's breaking announcement, revealing his intentions to leave the idol group in order to reflect on his mistakes, representatives from SBS and JTBC have stepped up with official statements regarding B.I's broadcast content. 

A representative from SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' stated, "We have decided in the direction of editing B.I's appearances out as carefully as possible." Previously, B.I filmed a new season of 'Laws of the Jungle in Lost Jungle', expected to premiere this June 15. 

A representative of JTBC's ongoing variety show 'Grand Budaguest' also featuring B.I as a fixed cast member, relayed, "We plan to edit him out as much as possible in content that was already filmed, and we also plan to edit him out of reruns of episodes 1 and 2." The animal care variety program premiered back on June 3. 

jam0930124778 pts 10 days ago 3
10 days ago

I feel bad for BI but I still believe that he deserve these consequences of his act. Illegal is illegal. It may not be in your country, but it is their's. I hope he would take a rest from the limelight and just be with his family. I also hope he won't resort to drugs [again]. He is talented man, even if he can't go back as an idol or celebrity. He can still work behind the camera. Such talent should not be wasted though.

Down2Earth502 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

The editing room employees of all South Korea broadcast stations should get a big bonus this year. They have to work extra hours because of these wrongdoers. The bonus money should mainly come from YG, FNC, and JJY.

