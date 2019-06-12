'Laws of the Jungle' & 'Grand Budaguest' confirm B.I will be entirely edited out of broadcasts

Immediately after former iKON leader B.I's breaking announcement, revealing his intentions to leave the idol group in order to reflect on his mistakes, representatives from SBS and JTBC have stepped up with official statements regarding B.I's broadcast content.

A representative from SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' stated, "We have decided in the direction of editing B.I's appearances out as carefully as possible." Previously, B.I filmed a new season of 'Laws of the Jungle in Lost Jungle', expected to premiere this June 15.

A representative of JTBC's ongoing variety show 'Grand Budaguest' also featuring B.I as a fixed cast member, relayed, "We plan to edit him out as much as possible in content that was already filmed, and we also plan to edit him out of reruns of episodes 1 and 2." The animal care variety program premiered back on June 3.

