Kim Jong Kook has an honest talk about marriage and mothers with soccer player Paul Pogba!

On the June 30 broadcast of SBS's My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong Kook met up with French soccer player Paul Pogba!

During his Korean visit, Pogba was invited to play a friendly, mini game of soccer against Kim Jong Kook's soccer team. Both sides played a safe, leisurely game, the Pogba team claiming victory as Kim Jong Kook claimed that he went easy on Pogba for fear of injuring him.

After the game, Kim Jong Kook and Paul Pogba sat down for a chat, where Kim Jong Kook mentioned his close friendship with Park Ji Sung, as well as Patrice Evra. Pogba's mother, who was also visiting Korea along with her son, came to see Kim Jong Kook as well!



Kim Jong Kook said to Pogba, "You came with your mother? I hang out with my mother all the time too. We have a TV show where the mothers watch their sons' lives. My mother is also famous. But she is worried about me because I'm not married yet. I'm 43 years old."

Pogba responded, "My mother asks me why I got married so early. I got married at 26, and I have a child." To this, Kim Jong Kook asked, Pogba, "Tell my mother for me, 'Don't worry. He'll get married soon'," and Paul Pogba willing did so, making Kim Jong Kook's mother smile in the 'My Little Old Boy' studio!

Check out some clips from this week's 'My Little Old Boy' featuring Kim Jong Kook and Paul Pogba, below.