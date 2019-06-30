Numerous top stars visit the late actress Jeon Mi Sun's funeral, pay tribute

Back on June 30, the funeral parlor dedicated to the late actress Jeon Mi Sun (48) was opened to close family, friends, and acquaintances. The late actresses's husband, camera director Park Sang Hoon (50), as well as her son (11) and her mother, stood at the head of the funeral parlor, greeting guests.

Numerous actors and actresses who have worked with the late actress throughout her 30-year career visited the funeral parlor in order to wish her safe passage, led by her co-stars from her latest film 'The King's Letter' (premiering July 24), as well as her KBS2 drama 'The Tale of Nokdu' (premiering in September).



Actors and staff of the late actress's final movie before her passing, 'The King's Letter', including Song Kang Ho, Park Hae Il, and more paid tribute on this day. The entire staff was shocked to hear the sudden news of Jeon Mi Sun's passing, as merely 4 days before her death, the actress attended 'The King's Letter's opening press conference with a smile.

Next, the actors and cast of her upcoming drama 'The Tale of Nokdu', which Jeon Mi Sun was in the middle of filming, visited the funeral to pay tribute. In the production, Jeon Mi Sun was set to play lead actress Kim So Hyun's mother.

Other actors and actresses who played the role of Jeon Mi Sun's family in previous productions, including Yoon Si Yoon in 'King of Baking, Kim Takgoo', Jung Yoo Mi of 'Maids', Yeom Jung Ah of 'Royal Family', as well as stars like Park So Dam, Jang Hyun Sung, director Bong Joon Ho, Na Young Hee, and countless more visited the funeral parlor throughout the day.

Stars who were not able to attend the funeral such as Cha Tae Hyun, Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Sang Joong, Oh Ji Ho, and more sent wreaths to pay tribute.

Meanwhile, Jeon Mi Sun debuted back in 1986. Back on June 29, the actress took her own life inside her hotel room, after a battle against depression. Her burial will take place on July 2.

