IZ*ONE gifted fans with adorable selfies with Nako to celebrate her birthday!

The group uploaded 12 selfies with the adorable girl group member with the following message on Instagram:

"Congratulations to the biggest fairy of all fairies.

Seeing how WIZ*ONEs smile and laugh just by seeing Nako's face proves that we're caught under her spell."





Happy birthday Nako! Check out the pictures below.