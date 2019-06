Kim Woo Suk used to give some pretty legendary fan service that left his fans with faint hearts!

A video on Facebook has gone viral showing the former UP10TION member playing the Pepero game with lucky fans at fan meetings. He was seen warmly holding his fan's hands and then transferring the Pepero that he was biting to her mouth!

Kim Woo Suk has been known for his kind actions towards his fans and netizens have been remarking that they wish that he was their boyfriend!