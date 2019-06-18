Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 4 days ago

Jang Jae In and 015B reveal unique MV for new song 'Camellia Flower'

Jang Jae In is continuing to live her life as the controversy with her ex-boyfriend, Nam Tae Hyun, dies down. 

The singer released a very unique MV of her new song "Camellia Flower" with duo 015B. The MV showcases some trippy and retro effects, taking on a VHS look, and centers around Jang Jae In's singer performance. The song itself is an indie alt-rock featuring Jang Jae In's vocals and guitar playing. 

It seems like Jang Jae In is moving on and living her best life after the hurtful past controversy. What do you think of the unique MV and song? Check it out above. 

Guesstar1,564 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

She's just having fun and letting it all out in this wacky retro number. Camellia flowers symbolizes faithfulness and longevity in SK btw.

enzoa282 pts 4 days ago 0
4 days ago

Great retro sound!

