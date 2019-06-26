Hara experiences extreme wardrobe malfunction + fans express their concern and support

Hara is slowly making her comeback in Japan and performed live on 'TV Tokyo Music Festival' on June 26 where she experienced an unfortunate and extreme wardrobe malfunction.

In the middle of the performance, Hara's strapless dress started falling off leaving her upper body completely exposed and showing her silicon bra. Unfortunately, Hara was focused on performing and didn't notice it at first while performing.

However, she quickly noticed it and handled the situation like a pro. Fans were quick to voice their worry and concern given that Hara is trying to make a fresh start after her suicide attempt, saying:





"Fire the stylist."

"F***... I feel so bad for Hara."

"Stay strong Hara! You got prettier. Fighting."

"They need to sue the stylist."

"She's just getting manipulated in Japan!"

We're glad that Hara has such supportive fans voicing their concerns and outrage over this incident. Hopefully, Hara can move on from this incident and continue to be healthy during her career.