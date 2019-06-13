Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Chrome Entertainment's new boy group Blue Zone Boys reveals 1st individual teaser images ahead of debut

Chrome Entertainment's upcoming boy group Blue Zone Boys (靑空少年) have started up their debut teaser series with a set of dark, rebellious individual photos, featuring all 4 members!

Headed by former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestant Choi Tae Woong, the 4 members of Blue Zone Boys have been active with pre-debut promotions in Japan, Thailand, and more. 

Check out first individual teaser photos of Choi Tae Woong, Bon, Double.D, and Jung Seung Hyun below while you stay tuned for Blue Zone Boys's 1st single album '靑空' to drop on June 17 at 12 PM KST!

hadiah0
8 days ago

i'm so excited for their debut!! I look forward to seeing them perform onstage and on bigger stadiums!! good luck to them!

