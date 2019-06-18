DIA's Jung Chae Yeon seen in Spain with actress Lee Min Jung

It seems like Europe is a popular travel location for Korean celebrities!





DIA's Jung Chae Yeon was spotted smiling sweetly for a selfie with actress Lee Min Jung, who uploaded the picture to her personal Instagram with the caption "A Barbershop in Sevilla. First meal with Chae Yeon and Soohyeon teacher in Malaga!"





Netizens commented positively on the picture:

"Oh, an unlikely friendship!"

"A lovely picture, Jung Chae Yeon fighting!"

"I was curious about why they were together but it seems like it's for a new variety show."

"My eyes are blinded from the beauty in this selfie."

Lee Min Jung and Jung Chae Yeon will be appearing on MBC's variety travel program 'A Barbers Shop in Sevilla' which is set to air its first episode in July. Are you excited to see a friendship bloom between these two celebrities?



