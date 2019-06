ATEEZ is only one day away from making their comeback!

On June 9, the group released the highlight medley video for their upcoming album 'Treasure Ep.3: One To All' through their official social media channels. The album features six brand new songs from the group, including anticipated title tracks "Illusion" and "Wave."

Meanwhile, 'Treasure Ep. 3: One To All' is set for release on June 10.

Check out the full highlight medley above!