Cosmic Girls' Bona reveals that she is good at aegyo even though she doesn't naturally have it

Cosmic Girls' Bona surprisingly doesn't have natural aegyo.



On the June 26 episode of 'Radio Star,' Bona revealed that she naturally doesn't express a lot of emotions and doesn't have natural aegyo, and was traumatized when her agency gave her the character of being cute, bubbly... and filled with aegyo!

She also revealed that she originally wanted to be called "Yeoreom" which means summer because she was born during the summer. However, that name was given to another member and she got the name "Bona."

Luckily, Bona says she can now do aegyo even though she doesn't like it very much.

