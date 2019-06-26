Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Singer Navi publicly blasts impersonator for using her picture to scam family and friends out of money

AKP STAFF

Singer Navi put a scammer on blast publicly. 

The artist uploaded an Instagram post on June 26 explaining how an impersonator was pretending to be her and trying to borrow money from her acquaintances. 

She states in the caption: 

"If you get a Katalk message from me asking to borrow money do not do so! My dad almost got scammed this morning as well... getting a message from a Katalk profile asking for money urgently. Using my name and profile photo. My dad thought it was weird and called me to confirm. I changed my profile picture on Katalk and the scammer changed theirs again as well! Trying to scam someone else no doubt..."

제 주변 사람들! 제가 돈 빌려달라고 카톡하면 절대 보내주지 마세요!!!! 오늘 아침에 저희 아빠도 당할 뻔 했어요.. 급한일이라고 하면서 돈 보내달라고 카톡이 왔대요. 제 이름 제 프사 사진으로요... 아빠가 돈 보낼려다 이상해서 저랑 통화하고 아닌 거 확인했거든요.. 제가 찝찝해서 좀 전에 카톡 프사 바꿨는데 또 프사까지 따라바꿨네요!! 또 누구한테 뜯어내려고... . . 다행히 피해는 없었지만 혹시나 또 제 이름으로 연락이 갈까봐 알립니다. 그저께 제 네이버 아이디가 해외에서 로그인되었다고 잠금설정되어서 비번을 바꿨거든요.. 그 놈들인 것 같습니다..! 비번도 자주 바꿔줘야겠어요..! . . 황인성, 국민은행 이 계좌 제 꺼 아니고 완전 보이스피싱 카톡피싱 사기꾼이니깐 혹시 또 제 이름으로 저런 카톡오면 저한테 연락주세요!!! . . #고소할거야 #가만안둬 #황인성 #보이스피싱 #카톡피싱 #무섭다 #범죄 #사기 #카톡해킹

She also included the hashtags #I'm-going-to-sue and #I-won't-leave-you-alone. Scamming and impersonation is a huge problem in Korea and Navi has made it clear that she will not condone this type of behavior. 

  1. Navi
1

megumishimizuu95 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Yes sis put the imposter on blast.

1

Winston2,001 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

i wonder why some people just send money based on a chat. at least a phone call or if possible even a video call to confirm identity is better. also accout numbers sent to a unknown phone number is so dangerous

