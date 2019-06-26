Singer Navi publicly blasts impersonator for using her picture to scam family and friends out of money

Singer Navi put a scammer on blast publicly.

The artist uploaded an Instagram post on June 26 explaining how an impersonator was pretending to be her and trying to borrow money from her acquaintances.

She states in the caption:

"If you get a Katalk message from me asking to borrow money do not do so! My dad almost got scammed this morning as well... getting a message from a Katalk profile asking for money urgently. Using my name and profile photo. My dad thought it was weird and called me to confirm. I changed my profile picture on Katalk and the scammer changed theirs again as well! Trying to scam someone else no doubt..."

She also included the hashtags #I'm-going-to-sue and #I-won't-leave-you-alone. Scamming and impersonation is a huge problem in Korea and Navi has made it clear that she will not condone this type of behavior.

