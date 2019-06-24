Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Comedian Lee Kuk Joo reveals she lost 8-9kg (17-19 lbs) + can finally cut her own toenails now!

Comedian Lee Kuk Ju is focusing on her health and has revealed that she has lost a significant amount of weight! 

On the June 24 broadcast of 'Hello Counselor,' Lee Kuk Ju surprised viewers and panel hosts with her upgraded visuals! The comedian revealed that she lost around 17 pounds, but that losing this amount of weight "is honestly not very hard" for her body. 

The comedian revealed that she wants to lose an additional 7kg (15 pounds) and is able to cut her own toenails now because of her weight loss.

We support Lee Kuk Ju's quest to healthiness and hope she continues to succeed in her goals. 

Siri1232,440 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

If she is serious about not being able to cut her toenails before (at least having difficulty with it), then I really don't understand how she could go on and on about how proud she was of her weight. She shouldn't try to delude people, making them think that being obese will not affect your life negatively at all.

u_chia460 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

I'm glad that she's losing weight for the purpose of being healthy not just being skinny or "pretty". Struggles like cutting toenails is a serious problem for some people. Also can't stress enough that there's a difference between accepting your body the way it is and wanting to be healthy. You can love your body the way it is, but want to be healthy and that's great.

Share

