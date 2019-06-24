Comedian Lee Kuk Joo reveals she lost 8-9kg (17-19 lbs) + can finally cut her own toenails now!

Comedian Lee Kuk Ju is focusing on her health and has revealed that she has lost a significant amount of weight!

On the June 24 broadcast of 'Hello Counselor,' Lee Kuk Ju surprised viewers and panel hosts with her upgraded visuals! The comedian revealed that she lost around 17 pounds, but that losing this amount of weight "is honestly not very hard" for her body.

The comedian revealed that she wants to lose an additional 7kg (15 pounds) and is able to cut her own toenails now because of her weight loss.

We support Lee Kuk Ju's quest to healthiness and hope she continues to succeed in her goals.