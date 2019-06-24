K-pop singer Hyemin releases teaser for her upcoming single 'Starlight'

K-pop singer Hyemin is releasing her first single after relocating to Spain.

"Starlight" will mark a new sound and beginning for her as she settles into her new home in Spain. The teaser images show a colorful and bright image, revealing Hyemin's strength and attitude. MINIS (the name of her fandom) can look forward to Hyemin's new work which includes her personal involvement in the writing and production.

'Starlight' will be out on all streaming platforms on June 28. The song will also open the Spanish final of the K-pop World Festival.

Are you excited?