News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Comedian Ahn Young Mi to replace Cha Tae Hyun as the first ever fixed female MC of 'Radio Star'

AKP STAFF

Comedian Ahn Young Mi has officially been named the next MC of MBC's 'Radio Star'!

On June 5, representatives from 'Radio Star' confirmed, "We offered a fixed MC position to Ahn Young Mi, and we are currently in the process of scheduling." Ahn Young Mi will be the first ever fixed female MC on the popular talk show in 12 years. 

Previously, former maknae MC Cha Tae Hyun announced his departure from 'Radio Star' after his golf gambling controversy. Then, yesterday, 12-year MC Yoon Jong Shin also announced his impending departure from 'Radio Star' as well as all broadcasts come this October. 

After filling Cha Tae Hyun's vacant spot with comedian Ahn Young Mi, 'Radio Star' must continue to seek out another new MC to eventually fill Yoon Jong Shin's spot. Meanwhile, Ahn Young Mi recently appeared as a guest on 'Radio Star' on May 1, then also hosted the show as a special MC back on May 29.

Nina14red 17 days ago
17 days ago

She is HILARIOUS and easily one of my favorite comedians!!! Good for her!!!

APal 17 days ago
17 days ago

Didn't recognize her photo at first... Young Mi was super funny in SNL. She'll definitely bring new madness to Radio Star. Can't wait!


Old memories... Young Mi being held captive; when pre-debut Tzuyu was still an assassin...😆

