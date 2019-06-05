Hara heads to Japan immediately after being discharged from the hospital

According to media outlet reports on June 5, Hara is said to have flown out to Japan immediately after her discharge from the hospital.

Currently, Hara does not have a management label for her activities in Korea, since her contract with former label Contents Y ended back in January of this year. She does have a management label for her Japanese promotions, and as a result, it's been decided that she has chosen to stay in Japan for the time being with care from her Japanese label, to recuperate.

Previously on May 26, Hara was rescued from an attempt to end her life by her manager 'A'. After regaining her consciousness and receiving treatment from the hospital on May 28, Hara relayed through her Japanese label to her fans, "I am truly sorry for causing concerns and creating such a loud buzz. I am currently recuperating. I was miserable with so many things happening at once. I will do my best to strengthen my heart and show a healthier side."



Then, back on May 30, Hara's legal representative revealed during the singer's second court hearing against ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum, "If you provide us with the next hearing date, [Hara] will attend. If it is after early July, it is possible."



