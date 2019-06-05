Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Hara heads to Japan immediately after being discharged from the hospital

According to media outlet reports on June 5, Hara is said to have flown out to Japan immediately after her discharge from the hospital. 

Currently, Hara does not have a management label for her activities in Korea, since her contract with former label Contents Y ended back in January of this year. She does have a management label for her Japanese promotions, and as a result, it's been decided that she has chosen to stay in Japan for the time being with care from her Japanese label, to recuperate. 

Previously on May 26, Hara was rescued from an attempt to end her life by her manager 'A'. After regaining her consciousness and receiving treatment from the hospital on May 28, Hara relayed through her Japanese label to her fans, "I am truly sorry for causing concerns and creating such a loud buzz. I am currently recuperating. I was miserable with so many things happening at once. I will do my best to strengthen my heart and show a healthier side." 


Then, back on May 30, Hara's legal representative revealed during the singer's second court hearing against ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum, "If you provide us with the next hearing date, [Hara] will attend. If it is after early July, it is possible." 

i really hope her japan label takes care of her and maybe she can meet up with her former member jiyoung over in japan (i dont really know how close they are, but maybe she can help). hopefully she has a strong support system over there while she recuperates and stop any negative thoughts. maybe leaving SK for awhile will calm her down and help her. wish her all the best

Hara's right to take time away; Japan has always been good to Kara.

She's only 28yrs and has her whole life in front of her.

(Not everyone gets a second chance)

Whatever she decides, I'm sure all fans wish her well.

