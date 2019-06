Super Junior's Yesung wants to tell you that you're his "Pink Magic" in his bright, cheery solo comeback MV teaser!

The vivid MV teaser captures witty, quirky glimpses of a man in love at the "Pink Magic" eye clinic, and also features a brief appearance by fellow Super Junior members Donghae and Kyuhyun!

You can watch the full MV for Yesung's comeback title track "Pink Magic", and also listen to his 3rd mini album of the same name, on June 18 at 6 PM KST!