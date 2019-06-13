Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 days ago

BLACKPINK's Rose showcases her beautiful vocals by covering Park Bom's 'You & I' and more in Melbourne

BLACKPINK's Rose got to showcase her beautiful vocals on a world tour stage in Melbourne. 

Video footage released on Twitter shows the idol star singing an emotional rendition of "Coming Home" by Skylar Grey, "Let it Be" by the Beatles, and "You and I" by Park Bom.

BLACKPINK is currently on their global tour. Many BLINKs are pleased that Rose got to show off her vocal skills in this performance. Rumors have said that the remaining BLACKPINK members will be getting solo releases and Rose is said to be the next member.

Check out the footage below. Which cover was your favorite?

Raly308 pts 9 days ago 2
9 days ago

I hate YG for not giving her a SOLO, we are waiting....

Raly308 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

You can recognize her voice like always, it's so unique

