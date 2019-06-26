Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Check out the new 'hand heart' Red Velvet's Joy has been promoting lately!

Heart shapes are an essential when it comes to the world of K-Pop, and various shapes and versions exist like the trendy 'Bite heart' created by LOONA's Chuu, or the ever-popular 'Finger heart' which has become a representative symbol of K-Pop itself in recent years. 

So what kind of heart does Joy want to share with fans?

Joy's heart is called the 'Pinky promise heart'! When made with the palms facing inward, you can easily tell that two pink-promise hands join together to form a heart. But it can also be done with the palms facing outward, forming a more fluid 'Pinky promise heart'!

Netizens commented, "I'm gonna do this heart from now on~", "Promise heart, how pretty!", "Oh the one with the palms facing out is pretty!", "The name of the heart is cute too TT", and more! Do you like the 'Pinky promise heart'?

Hermand277
21 hours ago

New trend from Joy? She looks cute with that hand heart :)

lidora148
22 hours ago

It's cute. I received the message (pinky promise heart) before reading the article itself. Not my favorite, but definetly gets the point across. That itself is cute for me.

