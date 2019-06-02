‘Arthdal Chronicles’ premiere episode draws strong ratings

The first episode of tvN’s highly anticipated new fantasy drama series ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ aired in Korea yesterday to very strong ratings. The average viewership was 6.7% and went as high as 8.0%, ranking number one in its time slot for cable dramas. It is one of the highest premieres for a cable drama this year.

The drama averaged 4.9%, up to 6.0% viewership among tvN’s target audience of men and women aged 20 to 49. Women in their 40’s showed a particular interest in the drama recording average ratings of 9.9% going up to 12.4% at the highest.



‘Arthdal Chronicles’ stars Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Bin among others and airs at 9pm KST on Saturdays and Sundays. The first episode is now available to watch on Netflix.