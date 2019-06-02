Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

89

12

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

‘Arthdal Chronicles’ premiere episode draws strong ratings

AKP STAFF

The first episode of tvN’s highly anticipated new fantasy drama series ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ aired in Korea yesterday to very strong ratings. The average viewership was 6.7% and went as high as 8.0%, ranking number one in its time slot for cable dramas. It is one of the highest premieres for a cable drama this year.

The drama averaged 4.9%, up to 6.0% viewership among tvN’s target audience of men and women aged 20 to 49. Women in their 40’s showed a particular interest in the drama recording average ratings of 9.9% going up to 12.4% at the highest.


‘Arthdal Chronicles’ stars Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Bin among others and airs at 9pm KST on Saturdays and Sundays. The first episode is now available to watch on Netflix.

  1. Jang Dong Gun
  2. Kim Ji Won
  3. Kim Ok Bin
  4. Song Joong Ki
13 46,034 Share 88% Upvoted

11

noogoo247 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

Just watched it and it was epic. Cannot wait until episode 2 comes out. fyi, the storyline is completely different from game of thrones-- nothing like it at all

Share

1

kpoptea10 pt 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

*puts it on my watchlist ^^

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,957
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,484

allkpop in your Inbox