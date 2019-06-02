San and Mingi of Ateez look laid back in new concept photos for ‘Illusion’







Ateez has dropped new concept photos featuring San and Mingi for “Illusion” off of their upcoming 3rd mini album ‘Treasure EP.3: One To All’. Ateez has been releasing teaser images of each member for both “Illusion” and “Wave” which are competing to become the comeback title track. The voting period is over, but the winner will be announced on June 10 at 7pm KST, and the album is scheduled for release on June 10 at 6pm KST.

Do you prefer “Illusion” or “Wave”? Stay tuned for more concept photos.