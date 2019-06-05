Sunmi clarifies misunderstandings about her coming out of the closet

Sunmi has clarified all the misunderstandings.

The former Wonder Girls member went viral on Twitter for her comment supporting the LGBT. Some also perceived Sunmi's statement as coming out and being part of the LGBT community herself. However, the K-pop star clarified misunderstandings, stating she is, in fact, not gay.

Sunmi tweeted, "Haha I was saying 'I have so many different sides of me like dorky and LGBT queen...' Yeah, I support LGBT but don't get me wrong guys."

Yeah, I support LGBT but don't get me wrong guys 🤣🤣😘😘 — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) June 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Sunmi is currently on her first world tour.