Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Sunmi clarifies misunderstandings about her coming out of the closet

Sunmi has clarified all the misunderstandings. 

The former Wonder Girls member went viral on Twitter for her comment supporting the LGBT. Some also perceived Sunmi's statement as coming out and being part of the LGBT community herself. However, the K-pop star clarified misunderstandings, stating she is, in fact, not gay. 

Sunmi tweeted, "Haha I was saying 'I have so many different sides of me like dorky and LGBT queen...' Yeah, I support LGBT but don't get me wrong guys."

Meanwhile, Sunmi is currently on her first world tour. 

TaeBreeze548 pts 17 days ago 19
17 days ago

I don’t understand why people are so quick to assume she WAS LGBTQ+. Don’t forget her first language isn’t English. She supports them but isn’t lgbtq+ she did say QUEEN after it.

All the people who were freaking out are freaking out for nothing lmao. All the lgbt that wanted her to be one of them are all upset now.🤡 This is what happens when fans scream for the first word but doesn’t hear the rest of what she had to say..

This is why you don’t assume things about anyone or anything or stuff that were said or done.😔

44

chukiddin164 pts 17 days ago 18
17 days ago

she supports LGBTQ+ but she wasnt one. It's normal. Why are people upset and says she is hypocrite or is tryhard?

