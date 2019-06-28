Tension is growing as 'Produce X 101' trainees prepare for their team stages and one particular team member is struggling with his vocals.

On the June 28 broadcast, Music Works trainee Song Yubin struggled as the main vocal for the "Super Special Girl" team when he failed to get a good grasp on executing vocals for the songs. Although the vocal trainers told him that he was good at hitting high notes, they told him that he sounded "all over the place" and was not embodying the tone that was needed for the song.

Song Yubin expressed a lot of worry at this problem and even stated that "he wasn't sure if he even was a singer anymore."

Do you think Song Yubin will overcome this obstacle? Check out the clip below.