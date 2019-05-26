Giant Pink confirmed to release her second single 'Tuesday Over Monday' featuring Red Velvet's Yeri





Giant Pink is confirmed to drop her second single, "Tuesday Over Monday" featuring fellow SM labelmate, Yeri of Red Velvet.

SM has announced the drop date along with two teaser photos featuring the rapper sporting striking blonde hair and looking sapped of energy within an office setting.

Giant Pink was the winner of the third season of 'Unpretty Rapstar' and is part of the label AIKM under SM Entertainment.

Check out the teaser photos below and look out for Giant Pink's new single, "Tuesday Over Monday", which drops on May 29th at 12pm KST!