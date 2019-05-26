New testimony comes forth against YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk regarding allegations of sexual favors









MBC program ‘Straight’ has released a preview for a new episode titled “In pursuit of YG’s Yang Hyun Suk, allegations of sexual favors in clubs.” ‘Straight’ reporters have obtained testimony that in July 2014, Yang Hyun Suk provided sexual services for 2 wealthy Southeast Asians at a high-end restaurant in Gangnam. It was said that there were 8 men and 25 women present. At least 10 of these women were from the red-light district, brought by the madam of a famous adult entertainment establishment in Gangnam who has close ties to YG. Also in attendance was a singer affiliated with YG.

After the meal, they went to a Gangnam club, NB, which known to be managed by Yang Hyun Suk. At the club, it is said that alcohol then led to sexual favors. The production team reveals that one of the men who received sexual favors that day is a Thai man who has also appeared in the drug case involving Seungri’s club, Burning Sun.

The production team also reveals that Seungri used a YG business credit card to pay for the accommodations of overseas investors on an occasion where he was found to have hired prostitutes to provide sexual services for them. The team bring up the fact that the police have not investigated YG despite constant suspicion that they have been involved.

In the preview video, a woman claiming that she was drugged states that “It was a really big deal for me and I think I almost died, the alcohol that the Thai person gave me that time was whiskey.” She says, “(The YGX director) seemed to be taking care of (the rich Thai man Mr. Bob). Like his role was to be the guide.” YGX is a subsidiary of YG.

The full episode will air May 27th at 8:55 PM KST.