BTS reveal dance practice for 'Dynamite' performance at '2020 MMA'

BTS have revealed a dance practice video for their "Dynamite" performance at the '2020 Melon Music Awards'.



As fans know, BTS' performance at the '2020 MMA' included a dance break, and now you get a better look at their moves for the stage. "Dynamite" is BTS' chart-topping and record-breaking track from this past summer as well as their first ever English song.



Watch BTS' "Dynamite" dance practice for the '2020 MMA' above, and check out the full MV here if you missed it.

