Seventeen to be absent from '2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje' due to late COVID-19 test results

Seventeen will be absent from the '2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje' due to late COVID-19 test results.



On December 17, Pledis Entertainment previously reported the boy group would be undergoing COVID-19 testing as a preemptive measure, and the label then stated not all the test results for the members were out. Pledis has now officially announced Seventeen will not be participating in the '2020 KBS Gayo Daechukju' ('2020 KBS Song Festival') as the COVID-19 test results for S.Coups are not yet out.



The label explained, "All Seventeen members were preemptively tested for COVID-19 on the 17th as COVID-19 confirmed patients visited the hair salon at the same time as Seventeen. All the members conducted the inspection at the same time quickly, but the times they received the results from the inspection office were different. The members who were judged to be negative resumed their activities today, but the inspection office informed us S.Coups' test results were difficult to check until today."



They added, "S.Coups has been in self-isolation since the inspection on the 17th, and we'll let you know the results of S.Coups' test as soon as it is confirmed."