TXT shows off their moves in choreography video for 'Blue Hour'

TXT has a new treat for fans!

On November 8 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment boy group unveiled the choreography video for their latest single "Blue Hour," the title track off of their 3rd mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour,' which was released back on October 26. In the video, the members return to the wide field scene and their all-white looks to give fans a better look at the full choreography for the song, which includes playful point moves like the 'love bullet' and 'partner' dances.

Meanwhile, back on November 1, the group also celebrated Halloween with fans with the release of a costumed dance practice video for B-side "We Lost The Summer."

Check out the choreography video for "Blue Hour" above!