The Black Label is gearing up to debut a new artist!

On November 8 KST, the agency revealed a 'coming soon' teaser for their artist LÃ¸ren, who has also worked as a music producer under aliases like DJ Boid and Cawlr. He is also known for his involvement in BLACKPINK's activities, having not only participated in co-writing many songs off 'The Album,' including their single "Lovesick Girls," but also playing the main love interest in the "Lovesick Girls" music video.





Meanwhile, the official date of his debut has yet to be confirmed.





Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about LÃ¸ren's debut!



