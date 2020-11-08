Blue.D announces exit from YGX in video released through personal YouTube channel

Blue.D has left her former agency YG Entertainment's subsidiary YGX.

On November 8 KST, the solo artist took to her personal YouTube channel to release a video entitled 'I just got out of the company.' In the video, she explains that the exit was ultimately her decision, and moving forward, she will be continuing to communicate with her fans both through YouTube and SoundCloud. In the future, she plans not only to release cover songs and self-produced music, but also film vlogs centered around her hobbies, including art and cooking.

Meanwhile, Blue.D had debuted on November 25, 2019 with the single "Nobody" featuring WINNER's Song Min Ho.





Her exit video can be seen above.