Momoland blow it up in 'Ready or Not' MV

Momoland have dropped their music video for "Ready or Not".
In the MV, Momoland are ready to dance surrounded by balloons. "Ready Or Not" is another upbeat, signature track from the girl group, and global star Psy participated as a lyricist.
Watch Momoland's "Ready or Not" MV, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
