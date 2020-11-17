12

Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Momoland blow it up in 'Ready or Not' MV

Momoland have dropped their music video for "Ready or Not".

In the MV, Momoland are ready to dance surrounded by balloons. "Ready Or Not" is another upbeat, signature track from the girl group, and global star Psy participated as a lyricist.

Watch Momoland's "Ready or Not" MV, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

bringoutyourboss21 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

i love them but they shouldn't have comeback today... æspa's debut will overshadow this comeback

jpopkings-16,140 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

