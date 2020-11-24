GOT7's Mark is ready for art in 'Last Piece' MV teaser

GOT7's Mark is featured in the group's latest music video teaser for "Last Piece".



In the MV teaser, Mark stands against pieces of art. "Last Piece" is one of two title songs from GOT7's upcoming fourth full-length album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' alongside "Breath", and it's set to drop on November 30 KST.



Watch Mark's "Last Piece" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



