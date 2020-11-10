Junsu (XIA) has dropped his music video for "Pit a Pat"!
In the MV, the JYJ member chases time as reality shifts around him. "Pit a Pat" is the title song of their second mini album of the same name, and it's about becoming close to someone despite the world around you.
Watch Junsu's "Pit a Pat" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
12
0
Posted by1 hour ago
Junsu (XIA) chases time in 'Pit a Pat' MV
Junsu (XIA) has dropped his music video for "Pit a Pat"!
3 567 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment