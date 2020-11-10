12

Music Video
Junsu (XIA) chases time in 'Pit a Pat' MV

Junsu (XIA) has dropped his music video for "Pit a Pat"!

In the MV, the JYJ member chases time as reality shifts around him. "Pit a Pat" is the title song of their second mini album of the same name, and it's about becoming close to someone despite the world around you.

Watch Junsu's "Pit a Pat" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

miss_dii596
21 minutes ago

I love it 😍 the song is so catchy!!! 👏💃

0

miss_dii596
15 minutes ago

Here is a link for the MV on Xia's channel:

