Sunggyu is ready to make his solo comeback!

On December 1 KST, the INFINITE leader unveiled the comeback trailer for his 3rd solo mini album 'Inside Me.' In the clip, his black-and-white world instantly shifts into color the moment he looks into the mirror, revealing an edgier, more vibrant version of himself.





Meanwhile, 'Inside Me' is set for release on December 14.





Check out the comeback trailer above, and stay tuned for more about this exciting comeback!