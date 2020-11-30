JYP Entertainment confirms all Stray Kids members tested negative for COVID-19

JYP Entertainment have received the results of the Stray Kids members' COVID-19 tests.

On November 30 KST, the agency took to the boy group's official fan cafe to announce that all members have tested negative after receiving COVID-19 screening at a designated clinic in Seoul's Gangnam district.

With this, it has been decided the group will be resuming their activities as normal starting on December 1. They also plan to announce the new schedule for the final video call event for their 'IN生' album.



The announcement comes less than a day after it was revealed UP10TION member Bitto is a confirmed COVID-19 case. All artists who appeared with UP10TION on the November 29 episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo,' including Stray Kids, have been holding off on promotions to receive testing.

