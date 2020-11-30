26

1

News
Posted by danisurst 1 hour ago

JYP Entertainment confirms all Stray Kids members tested negative for COVID-19

AKP STAFF

JYP Entertainment have received the results of the Stray Kids members' COVID-19 tests.

On November 30 KST, the agency took to the boy group's official fan cafe to announce that all members have tested negative after receiving COVID-19 screening at a designated clinic in Seoul's Gangnam district.

With this, it has been decided the group will be resuming their activities as normal starting on December 1. They also plan to announce the new schedule for the final video call event for their 'IN生' album.

The announcement comes less than a day after it was revealed UP10TION member Bitto is a confirmed COVID-19 case. All artists who appeared with UP10TION on the November 29 episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo,' including Stray Kids, have been holding off on promotions to receive testing.

  1. Stray Kids
3 2,662 Share 96% Upvoted

1

darkviridian18 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

yay! stray kids = safe kids

Share

0

staysdontstray34 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

oh thank god 😩

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
15 hours ago   74   52,191
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
15 hours ago   74   52,191

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND