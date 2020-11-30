Kim Chung Ha announces teaser schedule for 3rd pre-release single 'X'

Kim Chung Ha is ready to release a new single!

On December 1 KST, the MNH Entertainment solo artist unveiled the teaser schedule leading up to her 3rd pre-release single "X." According to the schedule, teasers will begin to drop on December 2 and will include a credit poster, photo teaser, online cover, and two different music video teasers. Finally, the single will be released on December 10.





Meanwhile, Kim Chung Ha has been teasing fans with pre-release singles as they await the release of her 1st full-length solo album 'Querencia,' which is set on January 4.

Check out the schedule below!