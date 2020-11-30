7

4

News
Posted by danisurst 53 minutes ago

Kim Chung Ha announces teaser schedule for 3rd pre-release single 'X'

AKP STAFF

Kim Chung Ha is ready to release a new single!

On December 1 KST, the MNH Entertainment solo artist unveiled the teaser schedule leading up to her 3rd pre-release single "X." According to the schedule, teasers will begin to drop on December 2 and will include a credit poster, photo teaser, online cover, and two different music video teasers. Finally, the single will be released on December 10.


Meanwhile, Kim Chung Ha has been teasing fans with pre-release singles as they await the release of her 1st full-length solo album 'Querencia,' which is set on January 4.

Check out the schedule below!

  1. Kim Chung Ha
2 466 Share 64% Upvoted

0

edurance1,121 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

girl, you've been pre-releasing singles for 8 months... what kind of fuckery is this? lol

Share

0

lielielie3 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Cant wait!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
15 hours ago   74   52,191
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
15 hours ago   74   52,191

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND