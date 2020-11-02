Ha Sung Woon continues 'Mirage' comeback countdown with album highlight medley teaser

Ha Sung Woon is less than a week away from his 2nd comeback of the year!

On November 2 KST, the StarCrew Entertainment idol released the highlight medley for his 4th mini album 'Mirage' through his official YouTube channel. In the clip, fans can get a preview of all five songs on the album, including title track "Forbidden Island." According to the production credits, Ha Sung Woon participated as a lyricist on all B-side tracks, and even composed the songs "Without You" and "Talk To Me."

Meanwhile, 'Mirage' is set for release on November 9.

Check out the highlight medley