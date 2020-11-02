AB6IX march back into the spotlight with military-themed MV for 'SALUTE'

AB6IX has officially made their comeback!

On November 2 KST, the Brand New Music boy group released their 3rd mini album 'SALUTE,' featuring a title track of the same name.



The single "SALUTE" was written by member Lee Dae Hwi and agency head Rhymer and was produced by up-and-coming producer On The Road. The music video for the track matches its high energy with impressive dance performance, featuring a large number of back-up dancers mimicking a military feel.



Meanwhile, AB6IX will celebrating the album's release with a special online showcase on their official VLIVE account two hours after the album's release, where they will be performing "SALUTE" live for the first time.

Check out the music video for "SALUTE" above!