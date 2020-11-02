Primary to team up with WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn) and Sam Kim for new single 'Bless You'

Primary is getting ready to release another collaboration single!

On November 2 KST, the producer revealed a 'coming soon' teaser image for his upcoming single "Bless You," featuring solo artists Sam Kim and WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn). The teaser image features the name of the song and its release date and time in a playful handwritten style over a photo of a lake in the wilderness.

While Sam Kim and Primary previously worked together on the single "~42" back in 2017, this will be the producer's first time working with WOODZ, which is raising fans' anticipation over what the song will sound like.

Meanwhile, "Bless You" is set for release on November 4.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for the new song!