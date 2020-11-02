Upcoming rookie boy group T1419 unveils the faces of members Zero, Noa, and Leo

MLD Entertainment's upcoming new rookie boy group T1419 has unveiled the faces of their next three members - Zero, Noa, and Leo!

Yesterday, the group introduced fans to their first three members On, Kio, and Gunwoo, garnering enthusiastic response from global fans. Now, it's time to get to know Zero, Noa, and Leo! Meanwhile, the 9-member rookie boy group under MLD Entertainment plans on debuting later this year simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States, embarking on large-scale, global promotions as the future of K-Pop.

Ahead of their full debut some time in December, T1419 will be participating as the official OST singers of the upcoming 'G-STAR 2020' game showcase. T1419's 'G-STAR 2020' OST, titled "Row", is set for release on November 6 at 6 PM KST, just before the 'G-STAR 2020' event taking place from November 19-22.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for new profile images of T1419's last three members!