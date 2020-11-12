4

Bling Bling's Narin is ready to shop in concept film teaser

Bling Bling's Narin is featured in the latest concept film teaser.

In the teaser, Narin is ready to shop a selection of jewels. MAJOR9's first girl group Bling Bling includes Korean members Yubin, Juhyun, Jieun, Narin and Japanese members Marin and Ayamy.

Bling Bling are set to debut on November 17 KST.

Watch Narin's concept film above and Ayamy's teaser here, Choi Jieun's teaser here, Yubin, Cha Juhyun, and Marin's concept teasers here if you missed them.

