Bling Bling's Ayamy doesn't stop in concept film

Bling Bling's Ayamy is featured in the group's latest concept film.



In the concept film, Ayamy shows her moves and refuses to stop. MAJOR9's first girl group Bling Bling includes Korean members Yubin, Juhyun, Jieun, Narin and Japanese members Marin and Ayamy.



Bling Bling are set to debut on November 17 KST.



Watch Ayamy's concept film above and Choi Jieun's teaser here, Yubin, Cha Juhyun, and Marin's concept teasers here if you missed them.