3

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Bling Bling's Ayamy doesn't stop in concept film

AKP STAFF

Bling Bling's Ayamy is featured in the group's latest concept film.

In the concept film, Ayamy shows her moves and refuses to stop. MAJOR9's first girl group Bling Bling includes Korean members Yubin, Juhyun, Jieun, Narin and Japanese members Marin and Ayamy. 

Bling Bling are set to debut on November 17 KST.

Watch Ayamy's concept film above and Choi Jieun's teaser here, Yubin, Cha Juhyun, and Marin's concept teasers here if you missed them. 

  1. Bling Bling
  2. AYAMY
1 241 Share 60% Upvoted

0

mimin01010 pt 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Don't wanna be rude, but what y'all mean "doesn't stop/refuses to stop?" Sis barely started any dancing then she done. Thought she be dancin till 3am with y'all article title.

Share
GFriend (Girlfriend)
GFriend drop choreography video for 'Mago'
26 minutes ago   2   650

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND