Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Wendy to sing ballad for tvN drama 'Start-Up'

Red Velvet's Wendy is singing an emotional ballad for the 'Start-Up' OST.

According to reports, Wendy is singing the track "Two Words" for the tvN drama. On November 12, Vlending revealed a preview of the song below along with the message, "This week, we're going to preview the 'Start-Up' OST that we're going to announce to you to prepare the tissue! Part. 11 Wendy - Two Words. The official K-pop fairy, Son Wendy, is going out on a ballad! Are you ready for this?"

Wendy's "Two Words" drops on November 15 at 6PM KST. Listen to a preview of the track below!

1

