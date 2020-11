Girl group Berry Good wants to invite you out on an outdoor adventure with their comeback single, "Accio"!

The girls will be returning this November 5 at 12 PM KST with their 6th digital single, "Accio". This will mark Berry Good's first comeback in approximately a year and 6 months, as well as their first recent comeback after Daye's departure from the group.

Check out Berry Good's lovely new "Accio" MV teaser above!