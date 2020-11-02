Taeyeon to collaborate with Lee Seung Chul for the veteran singer's 35th anniversary single

11

According to media outlet reports on November 3, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will be collaborating with veteran singer Lee Seung Chul for a duet single. 

The veteran singer/song-writer plans on releasing a special duet version of his hit song "My Love" later this month, kicking off a series of projects for his 35th debut anniversary. "My Love" was originally released back in 2013, sweeping various music charts. Now in 2020, the song will be reimagined as a duet featuring Taeyeon. 

Lee Seung Chul's special 35th anniversary album is reportedly set for release some time in early 2021.

